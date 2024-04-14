Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Apr 14, 2024 at 8:39 am
By JJ Staff

Every Star Who Has Been Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Every Star Who Has Been Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is back on TV, and Ryan Gosling just hosted this weekend!

The show has featured many excellent guest stars in its nearly 50 year run, but not everyone is welcome back to Studio 8H.

From controversial music acts who did something unexpected and/or shocking on stage to actors and comedians who had confrontations on and off-screen, there are some stars who have done or said something controversial enough to be banned from hosting or performing on the show ever again.

We’ve put together some of the celebrities who were reportedly told not to come back to Saturday Night Live.

Find out which stars have hilariously broken character during SNL sketches.

Click through to see who is not being asked back to SNL

