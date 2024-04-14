Chris Stapleton Joined By Wife Morgane Performing 'White Horse' & 'Mountains of My Mind' on 'SNL'

Chris Stapleton is making his third Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance!

The 45-year-old country singer-songwriter performed two tracks from his fifth studio album Higher, which came out in November, on Saturday’s episode (April 13).

The performance follows his last two performances in 2018 alongside Sturgill Simpson and in 2016.

Chris kicked off his guest appearance with the album’s lead single, the Grammy Award-winning “White Horse,” which was co-produced by his wife Morgane, who joined him and his band on vocals and tambourine.

He returned to perform the album’s closer, “Mountains Of My Mind,” solo towards the end of the show. He’s about to perform at Mavis Staples 85th: All Star Birthday Concert in Los Angeles as well.

Watch the performances…

