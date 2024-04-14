Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break &amp; More

Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: A Fav Teases an Extended Hollywood Break & More

Apr 14, 2024 at 8:27 am
By JJ Staff

Chris Stapleton Joined By Wife Morgane Performing 'White Horse' & 'Mountains of My Mind' on 'SNL'

Chris Stapleton Joined By Wife Morgane Performing 'White Horse' & 'Mountains of My Mind' on 'SNL'

Chris Stapleton is making his third Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance!

The 45-year-old country singer-songwriter performed two tracks from his fifth studio album Higher, which came out in November, on Saturday’s episode (April 13).

The performance follows his last two performances in 2018 alongside Sturgill Simpson and in 2016.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chris kicked off his guest appearance with the album’s lead single, the Grammy Award-winning “White Horse,” which was co-produced by his wife Morgane, who joined him and his band on vocals and tambourine.

He returned to perform the album’s closer, “Mountains Of My Mind,” solo towards the end of the show. He’s about to perform at Mavis Staples 85th: All Star Birthday Concert in Los Angeles as well.

Watch the performances…

Find out which stars have been banned from coming back to SNL.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Music, Saturday Night Live, Television