Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Jamie Lee Curtis Among 700+ Celebs Who Signed Open Letter in Support of Israel Following Hamas Attacks

More than 700 Hollywood figures, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Jamie Lee Curtis, have signed an open letter condemning Hamas and supporting Israel.

The letter was released on Thursday (October 12) by the nonprofit Creative Community For Peace and calls for the entertainment industry to use their power to back Israel and speak out against Hamas following recent attacks that have killed over 1,000 Israelis.

Keep reading to find out more…

The open letter additionally calls for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas.

“We in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction,” Saban Entertainment founder Haim Saban said in a statement obtained by The Wrap.

Also among the signees are notable actors Michael Douglas, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Jerry Seinfeld, Mayim Bialik, and Zachary Levi.

Producers Greg Berlanti and Ryan Murphy added their names to the letter, as well as directors Antoine Fuqua and Eli Roth.

The full open letter reads: “The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.”

“Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.”

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere. CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.”

“As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda. Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.”

See how model Gigi Hadid broke her silence concerning the ongoing crisis in Israel and Palestine.