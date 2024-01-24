Oscars 2024 - Where to Stream Every Best Picture Nominated Movie

The 2024 Oscar nominations were just unveiled on Tuesday morning (January 23)!

This year’s award show will be airing live on ABC in March, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

There are 10 films that are up for the coveted Best Picture nomination, with many of the other categories including several more nominations spotlighting performances in those movies.

With just less than two months remaining until the annual ceremony, we’re taking a look at where you can stream each of the nominated Best Picture nominees.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of this year’s Oscar nominations!

Keep reading to find out where to watch the 2024 Oscar nominated movies…