Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Cozy Up During Invictus Games Event on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending Valentine’s Day together, and they look as in love as ever!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025′s One year to Go Winter Training Camp on Wednesday (February 14) in Whistler, British Columbia.

Dressed head-to-toe in winter white, Meghan was bundled up against chilly weather. She finished off her look with stylish snow boots and a long tan coat. Prince Harry opted for a pair of jeans, which he wore with a jacket.

The couple held hands and were all smiles.

They appeared to have a really good time interacting with the competitors who will be involved in the sporting event. The Prince even got to ride in a wheelchair that was built to ski the slopes.

Their outing comes after Prince Harry traveled to the United Kingdom to be with his dad King Charles. The monarch recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

A report revealed if the King wants to reconcile his relationship with his youngest son after years of strain.

