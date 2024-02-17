Wyatt Russell & Wife Meredith Hagner Welcome Baby No. 2!

Wyatt Russell and wife Meredith Hagner are now a family of four!

On Saturday (February 17), the 37-year-old Search Party actress announced that she and the 37-year-old Night Swim actor welcomed their second child together, another little baby boy, earlier in the week on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Meredith and Wyatt named their newborn son Boone Joseph.

“Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing.❤️” Meredith wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Wyatt kissing while baby Boone lies on her chest.

If you didn’t know, the couple met on the set of Folk Hero & Funny Guy back in 2016 and fell in love. They announced their engagement in 2018 and said “I do” the following year at his parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn‘s home in Aspen.

Congrats to the happy family!