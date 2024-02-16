Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is making his first comments about his father King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke out in a new interview on Good Morning America, which aired on Friday morning (February 16).

Harry was interviewed by Will Reeve, the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve. He was asked about his immediate reaction to learning that his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry says that he’ll hopefully see his father again soon. Up until the recent reunion, he hadn’t seen his dad in person since the coronation in May 2023.

“I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

Harry was asked if he believes the King’s sickness will bring his family back together amid a rift with Prince William.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry said, before bringing the question back to the families of Invictus Games athletes. He added, “Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have already made two appearances together in Canada this week for the Invictus Games.