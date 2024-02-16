Alexei Navalny Dead at 47 - Putin Critic Dies in Arctic Prison

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and critic of Putin, has died at 47.

After surviving several attempts of poisoning, Navalny passed away while serving a 30.5 year jail sentence at an arctic prison.

Russia’s Federal Prison Service claims that Navalny died on Friday (February 16) after feeling unwell during a walk.

“On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict A.A. Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness,” the prison service said in a statement (via NBC News). “The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict.”

After Russia reported the death, Navalny‘s spokesperson said that they could not confirm it yet.

“The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug is spreading the news of Alexey Navalny’s death in IK-3. We have no confirmation of this yet. Alexey’s lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report on it,” the rep said in a statement on Twitter.

The 2022 documentary Navalny won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. You can watch it now on Max.