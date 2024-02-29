'Outer Banks' Season 4 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 5 Stars Joining as Recurring Guests!

Outer Banks is adding to the cast!

After Season 3 of the hit series premiered in February of 2023 on Netflix, producers confirmed at Poguelandia, an Outer Banks fan event, that the show would continue for a fourth season.

In the series, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

While there is no premiere date for Season 4 of the show just yet, we already know who is returning for the fourth season.

Find out which stars are returning for Outer Banks Season 4…