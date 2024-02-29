Oscars 2024 Presenters List: More Celebrities Confirmed!
More 2024 Academy Awards celebrity presenters have been revealed!
The presenters for the Oscars are usually revealed in groups, and this is the second group of celebs who have been announced as presenters so far. It looks like it’s going to be quite the star-studded show!
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show once again this year, and it’s airing at 7pm ET on ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout Oscars night, so stick with us.
Keep reading to see the full list of 2024 Oscars presenters so far…
Second Wave of Oscars 2024 Presenters:
Bad Bunny
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Michael Keaton
Regina King
Jennifer Lawrence
Kate McKinnon
Rita Moreno
John Mulaney
Catherine O’Hara
Octavia Spencer
Ramy Youssef
Previously Announced Oscars Presenters:
Mahershala Ali
Nicolas Cage
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brendan Fraser
Jessica Lange
Matthew McConaughey
Lupita Nyong’o
Al Pacino
Michelle Pfeiffer
Ke Huy Quan
Sam Rockwell
Michelle Yeoh
Zendaya
Find out which celebrities are performing at the 2024 Oscars! If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.