Oscars 2024 Presenters List: More Celebrities Confirmed!

More 2024 Academy Awards celebrity presenters have been revealed!

The presenters for the Oscars are usually revealed in groups, and this is the second group of celebs who have been announced as presenters so far. It looks like it’s going to be quite the star-studded show!

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show once again this year, and it’s airing at 7pm ET on ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout Oscars night, so stick with us.

Second Wave of Oscars 2024 Presenters:

Bad Bunny

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Jennifer Lawrence

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

John Mulaney

Catherine O’Hara

Octavia Spencer

Ramy Youssef

Previously Announced Oscars Presenters:

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Sam Rockwell

Michelle Yeoh

Zendaya

Find out which celebrities are performing at the 2024 Oscars! If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.