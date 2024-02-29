Disney Shares First Look at Jared Leto In 'Tron: Ares,' Full Cast Revealed

Disney has revealed a first look photo at the upcoming movie Tron: Ares!

The pic seemingly features star Jared Leto in full costume for the third film in the franchise.

Filming on the pic kicked off in January in Vancouver and it’s set to be released in 2025.

“ARE YOU READY?? TRON: ARES 2025 See you on the grid… 🥏” Jared captioned the photo on his Instagram.

Director Joachim Rønning shared in a statement: “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

The upcoming movie follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

