Ray Winstone Describes 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Filming Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Ray Winstone spoke candidly about his Marvel experience.

The actor played the villainous Dreykov alongside Scarlett Johansson in 2021′s Black Widow.

While he said that the filming experience was “fine” at first, Ray explained how it got so “soul-destroying” that he asked to be recast.

Read more about Ray Winstone’s Marvel memories…

According to Ray, it got bad when it was time to do reshoots.

“Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works,” he told Radio Times. “It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

Ray continued, recalling, “I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it.”

“Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls,” he concluded.

