New Nicole Kidman Ads at AMC Begin Playing on March 1, Three Different Reels to Be Shown

Thu, 29 February 2024 at 8:17 pm

Say goodbye to “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

Nicole Kidman‘s iconic commercial for AMC Theatres is going to be replaced by three new 30-second spots that will be played on a rotating basis.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron is speaking out about what fans can expect.

“We’re going to show three different reels on a rotating basis starting on March 1,” Aron told TheWrap. “You’ll see a different reel just before the movie begins.”

The new ads are arriving just in time for the release of Dune: Part Two, which is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Nicole signed a deal to remain as the AMC spokesperson back in August 2022, so we’ve been waiting a while for this new ad to premiere.

Photos: Getty
