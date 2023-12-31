Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Reflect On 'Life's Challenges & Joys' of 2023

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have had quite the year in 2023.

Earlier this year, the longtime couple tied the knot, went out on tour, performed together on Dancing With the Stars, and went through the surprise challenge of her needing emergency brain surgery just a few weeks ago.

In end of the year posts, both Derek and Hayley looked back at the ups and downs from their year.

Keep reading to find out more…

“2023 In the face of uncertainty, this year has been a canvas of reflection, painted with the colors of life’s challenges and joys. From creative passion projects to the unforgettable celebration of love at our Jack and Jill bash. Embarking on a national tour, a whirlwind of planning, creating, and performing for thousands,” Derek shared, along with a recap video.

“An honored role judging ‘Dancing With The Stars’, and a highlight paying homage to the legendary Len Goodman. Choreography awards and recognitions,” he continued. “The pinnacle of this year’s journey was committing our love to one another in a breathtaking fairytale wedding, followed by an enchanting honeymoon in Italy.”

“These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life’s splendor and its fleeting nature,” Derek concluded. “Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment.”

Hayley shared her own recap video, sharing her gratefulness to those who have stuck by her through everything she’s faced this year.

“2023 was a year of the highest of highs and some life changing moments. I’m so grateful for the people in my life that have stood by me through it ALL. Cheers to a beautiful new year of new adventures, lots of love, and so much more life to live. ♥️” she captioned her video.

Derek sweetly commented, “My courageous quiet warrior wife . What a year we have had. So many things to be thankful for. This video brings me to tears. I’m so in awe of you and more in love with you each day.”

If you missed it, Hayley shared her first photo since her surgeries on Christmas.