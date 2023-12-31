Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Changes 'American Idiot' Lyric During New Year's Eve Performance, Swaps Out 'Redneck Agenda'

Green Day hit the stage for a performance on the 2024 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday night (December 31)!

The trio performed two of their hit songs – “American Idiot” and “Holiday” – from their 2004 album American Idiot during the pre-taped performances from the Hollywood portion of the segment.

During “American Idiot,” lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed up one of the lyrics to make it more timely to today’s political climate.

In the second verse, the lyrics normally say, “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda,” but he changed the lyric to say, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Green Day and Billie Joe are no strangers to taking a political stance and have often used their music to make statements.

In 2017, they called out former Donald Trump their song “Troubled Times.”

Back in June 2022, Billie Joe declared he was moving to the UK after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Check out videos from Green Day’s 2024 New Year’s Eve performances below…

Thanks for rockin' us into the New Year @GreenDay 🎸 Join us for more #RockinEve on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8c1LL8YT51 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024