Hulu Debuts First Look Teaser for Lisa Vanderpump's New Show 'Vanderpump Villa' on New Year's Eve - Watch Now!

Lisa Vanderpump is bringing some drama to France!

The restaurateur and reality star has gathered a group of servers, chefs and bartenders to work at a French estate called Chateau Rosabell and the experience will be aired on the new series Vanderpump Villa.

On New Year’s Eve, Hulu debuted the first taste of the upcoming new series with a teaser trailer.

Learn more and watch the teaser inside…

“I have personally selected each of you from some the best restaurants, bars and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France, so let’s talk expectations,” Lisa says in the clip. “You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy.”

On the series, each episode will see the “elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

Vanderpump Villa is set to premiere spring 2024 on Hulu.

