Paul Anka Sang 'Imagine' on New Year’s Eve 2024 in Times Square & Viewers Have Mixed Reactions

Paul Anka rang in the new year on across several networks while singing “Imagine” on New Year’s Eve 2024 late Sunday night (December 31)!

The legendary 82-year-old singer performed the song “My Way,” as well as the John Lennon song live from Times Square, and it was aired on all of the major broadcasts airing just before midnight.

While the singer has had a long and illustrious career, many viewers had some mixed reactions to his performance to bring in 2024.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m sorry but Paul Anka singing on #CNNNYE seems incredibly outdated. Or is he just here because the audience is actually people who stay home on NYE. 😭” one person wrote on Twitter/X.

“Holy sh-t, I didn’t know Paul Anka was still alive!” another user quipped, adding, “Nice rendition of ‘Imagine.’👏👏”

Check out more reactions to Paul Anka’s performance below…

Was Paul Anka medically cleared to be out past 6PM? — Lord Hosk (@LordHosk) January 1, 2024

No offense but Jesus Paul Anka trying to bring us alllll the way tf down before the ball! 🥴 #CNNNYE — 🧊🌬𝔗-𝔐𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔶🧊 (@LalaWithTheDrip) January 1, 2024

Who tf said we wanted to hear Paul Anka in our last few minutes of 2023?! 😭 — matt ❄️ (@jhenesfavorite_) January 1, 2024

Paul Anka doing his best impression of my uncle after we gave him a karaoke machine for Christmas in 2008 — Ken McGraw (@KenMcGraw) January 1, 2024

Paul Anka ringing me and the cats into the new year pic.twitter.com/qanDZxWRMz — lizv (@lizvelic) January 1, 2024

I can't be the only person Googling "Paul Anka age" right now. — Dennis Hartley (@denofcinema5) January 1, 2024

Best thing in 2024 so far: Paul Anka making out with his gumar on CNN. It’s gonna be a rockin’ 2024! #NYE #NYElive pic.twitter.com/KyjzFkBwmK — Zach Dresler (@ZDresler) January 1, 2024

Paul Anka is singing Imagine so slowly I’m fairly certain he won’t be done by midnight — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) January 1, 2024

Paul Anka please…it’s the New Year I’m tryna turn up — ❤️🤟🏽 (@mimiltlok) January 1, 2024

I love that Paul Anka is getting a prime slot on CNN’s New Years Eve coverage. — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) January 1, 2024