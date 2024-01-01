Top Stories
Mon, 01 January 2024 at 12:30 am

Paul Anka Sang 'Imagine' on New Year’s Eve 2024 in Times Square & Viewers Have Mixed Reactions

Paul Anka Sang 'Imagine' on New Year’s Eve 2024 in Times Square & Viewers Have Mixed Reactions

Paul Anka rang in the new year on across several networks while singing “Imagine” on New Year’s Eve 2024 late Sunday night (December 31)!

The legendary 82-year-old singer performed the song “My Way,” as well as the John Lennon song live from Times Square, and it was aired on all of the major broadcasts airing just before midnight.

While the singer has had a long and illustrious career, many viewers had some mixed reactions to his performance to bring in 2024.

“I’m sorry but Paul Anka singing on #CNNNYE seems incredibly outdated. Or is he just here because the audience is actually people who stay home on NYE. 😭” one person wrote on Twitter/X.

“Holy sh-t, I didn’t know Paul Anka was still alive!” another user quipped, adding, “Nice rendition of ‘Imagine.’👏👏”

Check out more reactions to Paul Anka’s performance below…
