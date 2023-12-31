Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out After Release From Prison: 'It's Nice to Be Home'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out for the first time since her release.

The 32-year-old was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and served eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

Gypsy was released on Thursday (December 28), and has now spoken out about how she feels.

“Hey everyone, this is Gypsy. I’m finally free. I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media, everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that,” she said in a clip posted to her TikTok page.

“It’s nice to be home. I’m back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside and I’ve got a lot of great things happening really soon,” she continued.

Gypsy then mentioned the upcoming Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will premiere on January 5, 2024.

She also plans to publish a book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.

“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened, it’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned and experienced in the last 8.5 years,” Gypsy stated.

She concluded the video, “Again, just thank you guys for all the support, and keep watching.”

