Katie Holmes & Michelle Williams Have 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion at Chanel Boutique Opening!

Joey Potter and Jen Lindley are together again!

Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams had a mini Dawson’s Creek reunion at the Chanel cocktail and dinner event held on Wednesday evening (February 7) in New York City.

For the event which celebrated the opening of the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique, Katie, 45, wore a black cardigan with matching pants while Michelle, 43, wore a black and gray tweed dress.

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Katie and Michelle starred together alongside James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson on Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2003 on The WB.

In an interview from last year, Katie addressed the possibility of returning for a potential Dawson’s Creek revival.

