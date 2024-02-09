Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Jennifer Garner &amp; Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 8:52 am

Katie Holmes & Michelle Williams Have 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion at Chanel Boutique Opening!

Katie Holmes & Michelle Williams Have 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion at Chanel Boutique Opening!

Joey Potter and Jen Lindley are together again!

Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams had a mini Dawson’s Creek reunion at the Chanel cocktail and dinner event held on Wednesday evening (February 7) in New York City.

For the event which celebrated the opening of the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique, Katie, 45, wore a black cardigan with matching pants while Michelle, 43, wore a black and gray tweed dress.

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Katie and Michelle starred together alongside James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson on Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2003 on The WB.

In an interview from last year, Katie addressed the possibility of returning for a potential Dawson’s Creek revival.

Check out all of the other stars that also attended the Chanel dinner!
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 01
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 02
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 03
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 04
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 05
katie holmes michelle williams chanel boutique opening 06

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Dawson's Creek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams