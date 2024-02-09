Kristin Chenoweth's Upcoming Broadway Musical Announces World Premiere Production for Summer 2024

Kristin Chenoweth is planning her Broadway return in the new musical The Queen of Versailles and the show just announced its world premiere production.

Before going to Broadway, the show will be staged at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre in summer 2024. The new musical is based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel.

Kristin will lead the production for a five-week limited engagement from Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, August 18.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David “The Timeshare King” Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they’re building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David’s dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

Also starring in the musical are F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Melody Butiu as Sofia Flores, and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

The music is being written by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music for Kristin‘s hit show Wicked.