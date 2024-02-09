Top Stories
Fri, 09 February 2024 at 2:58 am

Usher's New Album 'Coming Home': How to Stream & Download!

Usher's New Album 'Coming Home': How to Stream & Download!

Usher is going to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend and he just dropped his brand new album Coming Home ahead of the big game.

The beloved singer’s ninth studio album includes features from Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Pheelz, Latto, H.E.R. and The-Dream.

Coming Home is an ode to going back to your roots, whatever or wherever that may be. I’m Coming Home to where I’m comfortable in being exactly who I am right now. My hope is that you identify with the new album no matter where you are or what you’re going through, too,” Usher said in a statement.

The album features 20 new songs.

Head inside to listen to and download the album…

You can download the album now on iTunes, Amazon Music, or wherever else you get your music. Stream it below from Spotify.

