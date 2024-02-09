America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington & More Celebrate Chanel Boutique Opening
America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan and Kerry Washington stepped out for a Chanel cocktail and dinner event held on Wednesday evening (February 7) in New York City.
The actresses joined several of their peers at the dinner which was held to celebrate the opening of the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique.
Also in attendance to experience the new boutique ahead of it’s official opening on Friday (February 9) were Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, Rachel Brosnahan, Elizabeth Olsen, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne and more.
The night also included a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Gracie Abrams!
Check out all of the celebrities in attendance inside…
If you missed it, America and Carey were recently nominated for 2024 Oscar awards. Check out the full list of nominees here…
The upcoming Oscars will take place in one month, on March 10th!
Keep scrolling below to see all of the celebs in attendance at the Chanel boutique opening celebration…
Taylour Paige
Cazzie David
Natasha Lyonne
Chase Sui Wonders
Carey Mulligan
Kerry Washington
Phoebe Tonkin
Victoria Pedretti
Kelsey Asbille
Lori Harvey
Lucy Boynton
America Ferrera
Whitney Peak
Rachel Brosnahan
Tommy Dorfman
Derek Blasberg
Amandla Stenberg
Gracie Abrams
Sadie Sink
Katie Holmes
Elizabeth Olsen
Michelle Williams
Seth Meyers & wife Alexi
Molly Gordon
Zazie Beetz
