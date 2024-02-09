Top Stories
Fri, 09 February 2024 at 1:28 am

America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington & More Celebrate Chanel Boutique Opening

America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington & More Celebrate Chanel Boutique Opening

America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan and Kerry Washington stepped out for a Chanel cocktail and dinner event held on Wednesday evening (February 7) in New York City.

The actresses joined several of their peers at the dinner which was held to celebrate the opening of the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique.

Also in attendance to experience the new boutique ahead of it’s official opening on Friday (February 9) were Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, Rachel Brosnahan, Elizabeth Olsen, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne and more.

The night also included a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Gracie Abrams!

Check out all of the celebrities in attendance inside…

If you missed it, America and Carey were recently nominated for 2024 Oscar awards. Check out the full list of nominees here…

The upcoming Oscars will take place in one month, on March 10th!

Keep scrolling below to see all of the celebs in attendance at the Chanel boutique opening celebration…

Taylour Paige at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Taylour Paige

Cazzie David at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Cazzie David

natasha Lyonne at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Natasha Lyonne

Chase Sui Wonders at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Chase Sui Wonders

Carey Mulligan at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Carey Mulligan

Kerry Washington at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Kerry Washington

Phoebe Tonkin at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Phoebe Tonkin

Victoria Pedretti at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Victoria Pedretti

Kelsey Asbille at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Kelsey Asbille

Lori Harvey at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Lori Harvey

Lucy Boynton at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Lucy Boynton

America Ferrera at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

America Ferrera

Whitney Peak at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Whitney Peak

Rachel Brosnahan at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Rachel Brosnahan

Tommy Dorfman at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Tommy Dorfman

Derek Blasberg at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Derek Blasberg

Amandla Stenberg at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Amandla Stenberg

Gracie Abrams at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Gracie Abrams

Sadie Sink at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Sadie Sink

katie Holmes at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Katie Holmes

Elizabeth Olsen at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Elizabeth Olsen

Michelle Williams at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Michelle Williams

Seth Meyers and Alexi at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Seth Meyers & wife Alexi

Molly Gordon at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Molly Gordon

Zazie Beetz at the Chanel 5th avenue boutique opening

Zazie Beetz

Check out even more pics in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexi Ashe, Amandla Stenberg, America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Cazzie David, Chase Sui Wonders, Derek Blasberg, Elizabeth Olsen, Katie Holmes, Kelsey Asbille, Kerry Washington, Lori Harvey, Lucy Boynton, Michelle Williams, Molly Gordon, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Tonkin, Rachel Brosnahan, Rose Byrne, Sadie Sink, Seth Meyers, Taylour Paige, Tommy Dorfman, Victoria Pedretti, Whitney Peak, Zazie Beetz