America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington & More Celebrate Chanel Boutique Opening

America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan and Kerry Washington stepped out for a Chanel cocktail and dinner event held on Wednesday evening (February 7) in New York City.

The actresses joined several of their peers at the dinner which was held to celebrate the opening of the Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique.

Also in attendance to experience the new boutique ahead of it’s official opening on Friday (February 9) were Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, Rachel Brosnahan, Elizabeth Olsen, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne and more.

The night also included a performance by Grammy-nominated singer Gracie Abrams!

