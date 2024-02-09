Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Drop New Song 'Purple Irises' - Listen Now & Read Lyrics!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have dropped a brand new single!

The married couple has released their new song “Purple Irises” ahead of Gwen‘s performance at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate on Sunday.

“Purple Irises is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow,” Gwen said in a statement. “Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.”

Blake added, “We love this song so much. It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her. My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen’s been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it’s turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere.”

Listen to the new song below and download it now on iTunes!

Read the lyrics below!