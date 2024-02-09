Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Jennifer Garner &amp; Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 2:02 am

Every Hallmark Channel Star Who Attended the Network's First-Ever TCA Panel, Plus Biggest Scoops Revealed!

Every Hallmark Channel Star Who Attended the Network's First-Ever TCA Panel, Plus Biggest Scoops Revealed!

A bunch of stars from the Hallmark Channel family stepped out for the network’s first-ever Television Critics Association Press Tour panel.

The network hosted three different panels on Tuesday morning (February 6) at at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

One panel was held for Loveuary’s Sense & Sensibility movie, another panel was for the series The Way Home, and the third panel was for four upcoming Hallmark Mystery movies.

Hallmark Media’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly is also spilling some interesting scoop about the network’s future. We learned about an exciting Christmas movie that was announced and the potential of more When Calls the Heart spinoffs.

Head inside for all the scoop and to see everyone who attended…

Here are some highlights from her interview with Variety:

On possibly including love scenes in Hallmark movies: “In a Christmas movies? No. I think our series occupy a little different space. Our movies are very much leading up to that final kiss. It’s all built up to that. Our series have a different pattern to them. Some of those kisses go a little longer, they get a little spicier, but we are never going to be anything but pretty much PG. I consider us to be pretty living room friendly. You know your kids are never going to walk in and you’d have to turn it off.”

On cast exclusivity deals: “We have actually backed off exclusivity a little bit. When I got here, we were sort of on a talent exclusivity spree, and I think we’ve backed away from that, partly because we like our talent to be a lot of other places too. We like people to be able to find them in other places and be excited to come back and see them here. And we’re also constantly looking to expand our talent pool, so getting people for a one-off movie is really exciting for us. We definitely have some of those core Hallmark favorites. They know that they have a place here and that they’re gonna get a Christmas movie, and then maybe another movie and we definitely lean into that, but we’ve sort of backed away from exclusivity.”

On upcoming Christmas movies: “We know what most of our movies are going to be for Christmas 2024, and we’re starting to shoot them. We have international destinations that everyone is excited about again, plus comedies.”

Check out all of the attendees below…

Deborah Ayorinde from Sense & Sensibility at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Deborah Ayorinde from “Sense & Sensibility”

Alison Sweeney from One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Alison Sweeney from “One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery”

Victor Webster from One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Victor Webster from “One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Lyndie Greenwood from “CrimeTime: Freefall”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Luke Macfarlane from “CrimeTime: Freefall”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Ali Skovbye from “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Danny Griffin from “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breake

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Aimee Garcia from “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Paul Campbell from “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Andie MacDowell from “The Way Home”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Sadie Laflamme-Snow from “The Way Home”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Chyler Leigh from “The Way Home”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Evan Williams from “The Way Home”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Kara Saun from “Sense & Sensibility”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Vanessa Riley from “Sense & Sensibility”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Kim Kimble from “Sense & Sensibility”

at the Hallmark TCA Tour

Tia A. Smith from “Sense & Sensibility”
Just Jared on Facebook
hallmark tca panel 01
hallmark tca panel 02
hallmark tca panel 03
hallmark tca panel 04
hallmark tca panel 05
hallmark tca panel 06
hallmark tca panel 07
hallmark tca panel 08
hallmark tca panel 09
hallmark tca panel 10
hallmark tca panel 11
hallmark tca panel 12
hallmark tca panel 13
hallmark tca panel 14
hallmark tca panel 15
hallmark tca panel 16
hallmark tca panel 17
hallmark tca panel 18
hallmark tca panel 19
hallmark tca panel 20
hallmark tca panel 21
hallmark tca panel 22
hallmark tca panel 23
hallmark tca panel 24
hallmark tca panel 25
hallmark tca panel 26
hallmark tca panel 27
hallmark tca panel 28
hallmark tca panel 29
hallmark tca panel 30
hallmark tca panel 31
hallmark tca panel 32
hallmark tca panel 33
hallmark tca panel 34
hallmark tca panel 35
hallmark tca panel 36
hallmark tca panel 37
hallmark tca panel 38
hallmark tca panel 39
hallmark tca panel 40
hallmark tca panel 41
hallmark tca panel 42
hallmark tca panel 43
hallmark tca panel 44
hallmark tca panel 45
hallmark tca panel 46
hallmark tca panel 47
hallmark tca panel 48
hallmark tca panel 49
hallmark tca panel 50
hallmark tca panel 51
hallmark tca panel 52
hallmark tca panel 53
hallmark tca panel 54

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aimee Garcia, Ali Skovbye, Alison Sweeney, Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Danny Griffin, Deborah Ayorinde, Evan Williams, Extended, Hallmark Channel, Kara Saun, Kim Kimble, Luke MacFarlane, Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Television, Tia A. Smith, Vanessa Riley, Victor Webster