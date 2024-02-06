Hallmark Channel Exec Talks Potential of More 'When Calls the Heart' Spinoffs

When Calls the Heart is coming back for an 11th season later this year and a Hallmark Channel executive is dishing on the show’s future!

The long-running, fan-favorite series first premiered in 2014, and has also spun-off to several movies and the spinoff series When Hope Calls, which moved to Great American Family.

In a new interview, Hallmark Media’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly dished on the potential of more spinoffs from the flagship series, as well as the future of When Calls the Heart.

“We always have conversations about how to expand our IP,” Lisa told Variety on Tuesday (February 6). “It’s a constant conversation, but for that one, it’s going so well still. It’s hard to think, who would you peel off? Erin [Krakow] is really central to the show, as many of the cast members are. It’s possible, were that show to reach a conclusion, then we might think about what to do, but at this point, we plan to keep going.”

