Miley Cyrus Clarifies Not Wearing Underwear Comment During Grammys Speech

Miley Cyrus has been reveling in her big wins at the 2024 Grammys for the past couple of days.

The 31-year-old entertainer won the awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her hit song “Flowers.”

Following the show, Miley has been sharing tidbits, thank yous and more, and in one of her posts, she addressed her underwear comment in her Record of the Year acceptance speech.

At the end of the speech, Miley commented, “Thank you all so much! I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

While the “I don’t think I forgot anyone” line drew conclusions of being shade to her father Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley actually cleared the air on whether or not she was wearing underwear under her Gucci dress.

“PS I was only kidding…. I had on matching custom @gucci panties🤎 thank you for the head to toe chocolate custom couture Sabato xoxo you don’t forget a thing. Love you all,” she shared on Twitter/X at the end of one of her posts.

