Former 'When Calls the Heart' Co-Stars Erin Krakow & Daniel Lissing Reunite for New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing are reuniting for a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie Santa Tell Me!

The exciting news of the former When Calls the Heart co-stars reunion came on Tuesday (February 6) at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour.

“What a nice why to start the year… reuniting with @erinkrakow on this fun holiday movie 🎥🍿🎄 Who’s excited??” Daniel shared on Instagram.

“hi. it’s been a minute. #SantaTellMe @hallmarkchannel” Erin added on her own account.

The upcoming Christmas movie is now in production!

More details on the plot have not yet been revealed, and we’ll likely have to wait several months for more details on the project.

Also at the TCA press tour, Hallmark Media’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly shared that they are definitely planning more reunions this year.

“That’s sort of one of our categories that we think of: Who can we reunite on screen that the fans are just going to be so excited about?” she teased.

While Erin still stars on When Calls the Heart, Daniel left the show in 2018 after five seasons. His character died in a Mountie training camp during season five.