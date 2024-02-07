SIA Teams Up with Kylie Minogue for New Song 'Dance Along,' Announces New Album!

SIA has a new song out!

The 48-year-old singer teamed up with Kylie Minogue for the brand new song titled “Dance Along.”

“I just wanna dance alone, I ain’t ever going home / I just wanna dance alone,” SIA and Kylie, 55, sing together. “I just wanna dance alone, I just wanna lose my phone / I just wanna dance alone (I just wanna dance)”

Keep reading to find out more…Along with the new song, SIA also announced her new album titled Reasonable Woman, which she will be releasing on May 3rd.

You can pre-order SIA‘s new album Reasonable Woman off of iTunes here and listen to “Dance Along” below.

