Mon, 12 February 2024 at 8:52 pm

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024: Look Inside the Party & See Photos of Every Attendee!

We’re just one month away from the 2024 Oscars and all of the nominees stepped out to celebrate their achievements together at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon!

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, and so many more A-List stars were in attendance to mingle with fellow nominees on Monday afternoon (February 12) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Only three of the acting nominees – Robert De Niro, Danielle Brooks, and Jodie Foster – were missing from the event. 17 out of the 20 nominated actors attended!

Every year at the luncheon, a “class photo” is taken with each nominated star called up to the stage one by one. The stars who are called up first have to stand in their spot and wait for every other person to be announced before the photo is taken!

Head inside to see all of the nominated stars who attended…

Keep scrolling for photos of all the nominated stars and browse through the gallery for an inside look at the party…

BEST ACTOR

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

FYI: Jeffrey is wearing Canali.

BEST ACTRESS

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Annette Bening, Nyad

FYI: Annette is wearing Stella McCartney.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

FYI: Lily is wearing Gabriela Hearst.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Valentino Couture look with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

FYI: Carey is wearing an Alaia dress.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Emma Stone, Poor Things

FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

FYI: Robert is wearing Stella McCartney.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

FYI: Emily is wearing a Zimmermann shirt and pants.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

America Ferrera, Barbie

FYI: America is wearing an Alex Perry dress and carrying a kate spade new york bag.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MORE NOMINEES

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Margot Robbie, Best Picture for Barbie

FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel outfit with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Best Original Song for Barbie

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Greta Gerwig, Best Adapted Screenplay for Barbie

FYI: Greta is wearing Prada.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Mark Ronson, Best Original Song for Barbie

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Steven Spielberg, Best Picture for Maestro

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld, both appear in nominated projects

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, Best Director and Best Picture for Oppenheimer

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Justine Triet, Best Director for Anatomy of a Fall

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Martin Scorsese, Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Celine Song, Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, Best Original Song for American Symphony

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

İlker Çatak, Best International Feature Film for The Teacher’s Lounge

FYI: Ilker is wearing a Max Thomas Sanderson shirt and suit, Gianvito Rossi shoes, David Yurman watch and ring, and Emanuele Bicocchi ring.

Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024

Ludwig Göransson, Best Original Score for Oppenheimer

Check out the full list of Oscar nominations for 2024!
Photos: Getty
