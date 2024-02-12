Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024: Look Inside the Party & See Photos of Every Attendee!

We’re just one month away from the 2024 Oscars and all of the nominees stepped out to celebrate their achievements together at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon!

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, and so many more A-List stars were in attendance to mingle with fellow nominees on Monday afternoon (February 12) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Only three of the acting nominees – Robert De Niro, Danielle Brooks, and Jodie Foster – were missing from the event. 17 out of the 20 nominated actors attended!

Every year at the luncheon, a “class photo” is taken with each nominated star called up to the stage one by one. The stars who are called up first have to stand in their spot and wait for every other person to be announced before the photo is taken!

Head inside to see all of the nominated stars who attended…

Keep scrolling for photos of all the nominated stars and browse through the gallery for an inside look at the party…

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction FYI: Jeffrey is wearing Canali.

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad FYI: Annette is wearing Stella McCartney.

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon FYI: Lily is wearing Gabriela Hearst.

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall FYI: Sandra is wearing a Valentino Couture look with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Carey Mulligan, Maestro FYI: Carey is wearing an Alaia dress.

Emma Stone, Poor Things FYI: Emma is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer FYI: Robert is wearing Stella McCartney.

Ryan Gosling, Barbie FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer FYI: Emily is wearing a Zimmermann shirt and pants.

America Ferrera, Barbie FYI: America is wearing an Alex Perry dress and carrying a kate spade new york bag.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MORE NOMINEES

Margot Robbie, Best Picture for Barbie FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel outfit with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Best Original Song for Barbie

Greta Gerwig, Best Adapted Screenplay for Barbie FYI: Greta is wearing Prada.

Mark Ronson, Best Original Song for Barbie

Steven Spielberg, Best Picture for Maestro

Brittany Snow and Hailee Steinfeld, both appear in nominated projects

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, Best Director and Best Picture for Oppenheimer

Justine Triet, Best Director for Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives

Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, Best Original Song for American Symphony

İlker Çatak, Best International Feature Film for The Teacher’s Lounge FYI: Ilker is wearing a Max Thomas Sanderson shirt and suit, Gianvito Rossi shoes, David Yurman watch and ring, and Emanuele Bicocchi ring.

Ludwig Göransson, Best Original Score for Oppenheimer

Check out the full list of Oscar nominations for 2024!