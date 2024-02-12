Top Stories
Mon, 12 February 2024 at 8:27 pm

Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Make Rare Appearance at Naeem Khan Fashion Show in NYC

Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Make Rare Appearance at Naeem Khan Fashion Show in NYC

Matt Damon and his wife are making a rare appearance together during New York Fashion Week!

The 53-year-old actor and wife Luciana sat front row at the Naeem Khan Fashion Show held on Monday (February 12) in New York City.

For the show, Matt looked cool in a leather jacket over a black button-down shirt paired with gray distressed jeans and sunglasses while Luciana wore a black top with a leather skirt.

When designer Naeem Khan came out to give his final bow, he ran over to Matt and give him a big hug.

The only fashion shows Matt has ever been to are Naeem Khan, who also designed his Luciana‘s wedding dress when they married in 2005.

If you missed it, Matt appeared alongside BFF Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars in Dunkin’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

Photos: Getty Images
