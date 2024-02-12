BLACKPINK's Lisa Joins 'The White Lotus' for Season Three

Lisa is checking into The White Lotus!

On Monday (February 12), Variety announced that the 26-year-old BLACKPINK singer, who is being credited under her given name of Lalisa Manobal, has landed a role in season three of the award-winning HBO series from creator Mike White.

Lisa will be appearing in the new season of the show alongside previously announced cast members Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Keep reading to find out more…As of right now, plot details surrounding Lisa‘s role are being kept under wraps. Little is also know about season three, except for the fact that it will take place in Thailand and will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

It was also previously announced that an original cast member from season one of The White Lotus while be reprising their role for season three!