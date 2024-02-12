Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Daughter Everly!

Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly made a rare red carpet appearance together over the weekend!

It looks like Everly is an anime fan as the father-daughter duo went to the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training on Saturday (February 10) at Regal Union Square in New York City.

Everly wore a themed outfit for the event, complete with purple hair, while Channing dressed comfortably in a sweatshirt. It looks like Channing was going for a Tanjiro cosplay look while Everly dressed as Shinobu Kocho.

The new Demon Slayer experience debuts in theaters on February 23, including IMAX and premium large format screens.

For those who don’t know, Everly is the 10-year-old daughter who Channing shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.