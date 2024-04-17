Bridgerton's Luke Newton Explains How His Intimate Scenes with Nicola Coughlin Benefited From 4 Years of Previous Friendship

Luke Newton is reflecting on his more intimate scenes in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

If you don’t know, Luke stars as Colin Bridgerton and his character’s story will focus on his blossoming relationship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin).

Bustle asked Luke, “How did you prepare for the intimate scenes for this season?”

He responded, “I’m really grateful to have shared it with Nic. We always knew there’d be a point when [our characters] would have this beautiful love story. For previous cast members who led the show, they met each other at the start of the season, whereas Nic and I have developed our friendship over the last four years. We felt really safe, and we’ve got an amazing team of intimacy coordinators. It was so well-prepared that it just freed us up to be able to perform.”

Season three is debuting soon with part 1 (consisting of four episodes) being released on May 16 and the final four episodes becoming available on June 13.

