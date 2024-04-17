Top Stories
Apr 17, 2024 at 12:59 pm
By JJ Staff

James Gunn's 'Superman' Movie - 12 Cast Members Confirmed!

James Gunn’s Superman just keeps on expanding!

The highly anticipated film has added yet another veteran character actor to its cast as of this week.

The movie is the first DC Studios film which is currently in production, which is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” of the relaunch of the new DC Universe. Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

There are few details about what to expect, although we do know who is in the cast so far.

Click through to see who is in James Gunn’s Superman movie…

