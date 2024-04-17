'King of the Hill' Revival Series: Everything We Know, Including Which Actors Won't Be Returning

It’s been over a year since Hulu announced that King of the Hill will be returning with an upcoming revival series, but we still don’t know when new episodes will air.

The original series ran on Fox for 13 seasons from 1997 through 2009. The original co-creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are returning to create the new revival series alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.

Greg told TVLine that the show realistically won’t be returning until “the beginning of 2025″ due to delays from the writers strike.

Hulu has announced which cast members from the original series will be back and there’s one name that appears to be missing from the list. Multiple original actors have passed away and it’s unclear if their roles will be recast.

The show, set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, followed the life of Hank Hill, an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy, local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby, who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends – conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer, along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy, and Bobby’s friend Connie help the Hills navigate a changing world.

