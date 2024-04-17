'Sweet Tooth' Season 3 Gets Teaser & Premiere Date, Kelly Marie Tran Added to Netflix Cast!

We have some Sweet Tooth season three news for fans of the Netflix fantasy series!

Netflix officially revealed the final season’s debut date, some first look images, and a teaser trailer!

Keep reading to find out more…

Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Kelly Marie is a new addition to the cast!

The show is from executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

The final season debuts on June 6th, 2024.

Watch below, and see stills in the gallery!