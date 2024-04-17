'Crazy Rich Asians' Broadway Musical In Development, Jon M Chu to Direct

Crazy Rich Asians has it’s eyes set on Broadway!

It was just announced on Wednesday (April 17) that Warner Bros is currently developing a musical adaptation of the film, according to Variety.

The film’s director Jon M Chu is set to return to direct the stage musical on Broadway!

Keep reading to find out more…

This will mark Jon‘s Broadway directorial debut, following his feature film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals In the Heights and the upcoming Wicked movies.

Leah Nanako Winkler is set to write the book for the musical, with music by Helen Park and lyrics by Amanda Green and Tat Tong.

The premise for Crazy Rich Asians is that it “takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money.”

There were talks about a Crazy Rich Asians movie sequel, but it has yet to see the light of day. Awkwafina was the last to provide an update on that, back in May 2023.