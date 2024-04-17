Here's Why 'Chicago Fire' Won't Return with New Episodes Until May 1

Chicago Fire is one of the biggest NBC TV shows on the air today, but fans might be wondering why there’s no new episode tonight.

Unfortunately for One Chicago fans – which includes Chicago Med and Chicago PD – the show has been on hiatus since April 3!

Keep reading to find out more…

The new season began with four weeks of new episodes after it premiered on January 17, 2024. Since then, there’s been a very inconsistent schedule of reruns vs. new episodes.

Unfortunately, there won’t be another new episode until May 1, 2024. The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 12 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago Fire had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

Episode 10 will air on May 1. The ep, titled “The Wrong Guy,” has the following synopsis: Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire programme; Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces.

Chicago Fire was just recently renewed for a new season and we already know of 3 stars who won’t be returning!