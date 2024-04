There are so many fan-favorite K-pop groups, and so many talented members in each group!

Over the past months, many of our favorite stars of boy bands and girl groups have made their solo debuts, proving to be talented titans when they get their own chance to shine in the spotlight.

In 2024, we’ve already seen 10 K-pop superstars make their solo debut!

Click through to find out who made their solo debut in 2024…