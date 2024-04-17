Jeff Daniels' 'A Man in Full' Trailer Brings Tom Wolfe's Best Selling Novel to Life - Watch Now

The full length trailer for Jeff Daniels‘ new Netflix series A Man in Full just debuted online.

Here’s the synopsis: When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Jeff stars in the show alongside Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams.

A Man in Full hits Netflix on May 2.

Watch the trailer, embedded below, and see stills from the series in the gallery as well.