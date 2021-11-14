Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Make One Picture Perfect Couple at Baby2Baby Gala 2021

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo make one hot couple on the red carpet!

The 42-year-old musician and the 33-year-old model wrapped their arms around each other while stepping out for the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday evening (November 13) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the event, Adam looked cool in an all black tux while Behati donned a grey dress.

Other stars in attendance included Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia, Ciara, model Jasmine Tookes, and Camila Morrone.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities.

In a recent interview, Behati revealed how many kids she and Adam want to have.

FYI: Behati is wearing a Versace dress.

Click through the gallery for 25+ photos of Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and the other stars at the event…