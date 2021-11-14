Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 5:05 pm

Adele Reveals Her Favorite Adele Song & It's Probably Not One You're Thinking Of!

Adele has a favorite Adele song!

The 33-year-old 30 singer-songwriter recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the two also shot some fun video content making the rounds on social media.

In one video, Oprah is revealing some of her favorite Adele songs, including “Someone Like You,” “Send My Love to Your New Lover” and “River Lea.” And then, she asks Adele for her favorite!

“I’m going to say…out of all of them? Oh my gosh,” she began.

“I’m going to say ‘One and Only.’ That’s my favorite, yeah. It’s just so much fun to sing as well,” she said.

“One and Only” is one of the songs featured on her massively successful 21 album, and while it’s one of Adele‘s favorites, it was never a single.

Oprah also revealed why she changed her Adele interview outfit last minute.

Watch her explain…
Just Jared on Facebook
