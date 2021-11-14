Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 5:47 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Couple Up For Pal's Wedding in LA

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Couple Up For Pal's Wedding in LA

Chrissy Teigen holds hands with husband John Legend while arriving for a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday night (November 13).

The couple dressed up in a pretty blue gown and black tux for the nuptials for Simon Huck‘s wedding at the Bel Air hotel.

Jonathan Cheban, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Hailey Bieber, and Addison Rae were also seen making a chic arrival for the event.

This weekend turned out to be a major wedding weekend for many celebs!

In addition to Simon‘s wedding, Paris Hilton also got hitched, and Hailey was also seen arriving for another wedding party in Miami just a few days before this one.

Click inside to see all the pics of celebrities arriving to Simon Huck’s wedding in the gallery below!
