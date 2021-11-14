Sam Asghari's 'NYT' Profile Is Getting Attention - Find Out Why

Sam Asghari is the subject of a new profile for the New York Times by Caity Weaver.

The 27-year-old actor, personal trainer and fiance of Britney Spears opened up about his life and career, and some of the quotes and details surrounding the interview itself are getting attention online.

His publicist Brandon Cohen and his creative director Maxi make frequent appearances throughout the profile. There are also several interesting details about Sam, including his Asghari Fitness subscription service.

On the interview itself: “Mr. Cohen and Maxi also understood the interview to have different start times; according to one of the timelines, a photographer, who arrived for the shoot exactly on time, was either 45 or 90 minutes late. At one point, Maxi declared that the hourlong interview would take 15 minutes.”

On his team’s involvement in the interview: “If Mr. Asghari is the heart of the Sam Asghari business, Maxi and Mr. Cohen are the palpitations. Maxi interrupted Mr. Asghari’s interview to compliment how it was going; to grab a bagel he had left behind; to suggest answers to various questions to Mr. Asghari, some of which Mr. Asghari disagreed with; to eat the bagel; to announce 15 minutes into the interview that there were 10 minutes left (there were 45 minutes left); to request that Mr. Asghari change back into a pair of jeans he had asked him to change out of; to express gratitude for all that the interview was revealing to him about Mr. Asghari; to declare, while painting gentle curves of green emollient onto Mr. Asghari’s face, ‘He doesn’t need makeup’; to advise that the article that would result from the interview be titled ‘Starring in the Mel Gibson Movie’ (Mr. Asghari is currently filming a movie with Mr. Gibson); to stand before Mr. Asghari and, while Mr. Asghari was in the middle of a sentence, dab at his lips with a Baby Phat Pink Rose Gold Glitter Hydrogel under-eye mask; to jump in with quick comments, and then say ‘delete delete delete.’”

On his online business, Asghari Fitness: “For $9 a week, subscribers have access to video clips in which a man, sometimes but not always Mr. Asghari, demonstrates exercises including ‘Bulgarian Split Squat’ and ‘Dumbbell Good Mornings,’ along with a suggested workout schedule. Subscribers also receive a meal plan containing the recipes of up to three meals and three snacks a day.The recipes are notable for their bare-bones formulations (a dish labeled ‘Beef Salad’ requires 10 minutes’ cook time, four ingredients and four lines of direction, of which the fourth is ‘Enjoy’), and for the fact that at least some of the accompanying photos seem to have originated from other sources. (A reverse image search for the uncredited ‘Beef Salad’ photo led to a 17-ingredient recipe for ‘Vietnamese Grilled Aussie Beef Salad’ that, according to TrueAussieBeefandLamb.com, takes 40 minutes to prepare.)”

On what Sam Asghari watches as an actor: “’Performances, not shows.’ Asked to name a performance he’d watched recently, Mr. Asghari said, “Hugh Jackman. I watch clips of him acting. Jason Statham, I watch clips of him acting.’”

