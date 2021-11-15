Adam Driver Did Not Like His 1 Comic-Con Experience, Explains Why He Hasn't Ever Returned

Adam Driver was not a fan of Comic-Con when he went.

The 37-year-old actor only attended one Comic-Con event back in 2015 in support of his Star Wars film. Now, he’s explaining why he did not enjoy the experience and why he’s “not anxious to go again.”

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adam was asked, “Did you like [going to Comic-Con]?”

“No,” he responded.

He then explained why, saying, “I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con. I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning… and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.’”

He then was told if he wanted to leave, he had to put on either a Star Wars mask or an Iron Man mask, saying, “‘If you want to go outside,’ they’re like, ‘Put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.’”

So after being sequestered in his hotel room, he had gotten a bit antsy.

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” the actor said, “and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

He added, “I saw what it was. I mean, it’s nice. [But] I’m not anxious to go again.”

