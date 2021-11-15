Hilary Duff Recreates Her Viral 'With Love' TikTok Dance - Watch Here!

Hilary Duff is giving fans what they want!

Over the past month, the singer’s 2007 single “With Love” has been trending on TikTok, with social media users doing their best impression of the song’s choreography.

On Monday (November 15), the Younger star shared her own version of the viral dance.

Hilary duetted video featuring a clip from her performance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2007, recreating the choreography beat for beat.

Fans shared their excitement in the comment section, with YouTuber Chris Klemens writing, “YOU DID NOT!!!!!!!!!!! The griiiip this song/dance had on me shjdkdjd,” while another fan wrote, “GO GIRL GIVE UUS EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!”

Check out the full video down below!

It was announced earlier this year that the actress had joined the cast of the highly-anticipated How I Met Your Father revival. Check out the photos she shared from set…