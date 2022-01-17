Beijing Olympics 2022 Announces Major New COVID-19 Protocol

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Games are coming up in less than a month, but with the recent COVID-19 surge of Omicron cases, many have wondered about the safety protocols that are being put in to place.

Well, a big one was just announced.

Due to the “grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators,” no public tickets will be sold to the upcoming games.

Instead, groups of spectators will be specifically invited to various events and “the organizers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event,” the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee said (via ABC News).

The Opening ceremony is set for Friday, February 7 and the games will commence on February 20.

Beijing has also implemented a mandatory COVID-19 test to be taken by travelers 72 hours before arrival in the city.