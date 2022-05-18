TikTok Star Remi Bader Shares She's Seeking Treatment for Binge Eating

Remi Bader is sharing an update with her followers.

On Tuesday (May 17), the 26-year-old TikTok star announced that she would be starting a six-week outpatient program for binge eating.

In her video, Remi shared that she would begin going to a facility on Wednesday and would subsequently attend hours-long sessions there a few days per week.

“I’ll be eating there, I’ll be participating in all their different therapies that they have,” she said. “I’m really hoping that I have positive feedback for you guys where I can really feel better about myself and share everything I’ve learned with all of you.”

The social media star went on to explain how she made the decision to seek treatment.

“The past year and a half, I can’t even explain how happy I am that I’ve gotten to the point where I am, that this is my life and this is my job,” she said. “But the past few months I almost started feeling… that things are getting worse for me. How I feel about myself, my body, my confidence, and obviously a lot of that has to do with my binge eating.”

Remi added that the struggle had “gotten to a point where it’s not getting any better” and that the desire to get help had been on her mind for a while.

“I know you always say I don’t need to make videos every day, but the video part is what makes me the happiest,” she continued. “I don’t know why that is, that through a camera I feel better, but it’s more those feelings that I have about myself when I’m alone with myself. When I’m eating, when I’m getting ready to go somewhere, when I’m looking at myself.”

“I should feel the best when I’m alone, I shouldn’t feel the best just based on what other people are thinking about me and through this app,” she added.

Remi got lots of support from her fans in the comments, including one message from Riverdale star Lili Reinhart: “Thank you for being so transparent about this. Wish more people were like you ❤️please take care.”

