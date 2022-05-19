New 'Daredevil' Series in the Works at Disney+

A new Daredevil series is in development at Disney+!

Variety reports that Matt Corman and Chris Ord, best known for their co-creating the show Covert Affairs, are attached to write and executive produce the project.

In addition to their work on Covert Affairs, the pair executive produced and acted as show-runners on the NBC dramas The Enemy Within and The Brave, as well as The CW’s Containment.

Rumors of a new Daredevil series have been circulating for a while, especially as the two stars from Netflix’s show – Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio – have made appearances in other Marvel projects.

Netflix’s Daredevil series was cancelled back in 2018 and it was recently announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ along with a bunch of other Marvel series that had been removed from Netflix.