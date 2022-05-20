Eva Longoria Looked So Amazing at the Global Gift Gala During Cannes!

Eva Longoria stuns in a cut-out dress for the Global Gift Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at JW Marriott on Thursday (May 19) in Cannes, France.

The 47-year-old actress stepped out of her hotel en route for the charitable event, which proceeds were raised to aid families in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Earlier in the day, Eva was seen out and about in Cannes, heading to a lunch date in a lime green look before attending the 2022 Welcome to Cannes party.

Just a few hours later, Eva was seen speaking at a press event during the film festival at the American Pavillion.

Following the Global Gift Gala that night, Eva and her husband, Jose Baston, were spotted at the airport in Nice for a flight back to the US on Friday (May 20).

If you missed it, Eva recently opened up about the first ever dress she wore to Cannes.

FYI: Eva wore a Roberto Cavalli look for the Global Gift Gala with Messika jewelry. She also wore a green Stella McCartney look. She wore Joshua Sanders sneakers at the airport.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Eva Longoria at a few events around Cannes…